'Mirzapur' fame Brahma Mishra aka ‘Lalit’ passes away, Divyenndu reacts

Actor Brahma Mishra, who portrayed Lalit in the hit show 'Mirzapur' has passed away.

Excel Entertainment, the production company behind the show, shared the news on its social media platforms on Thursday. The post read "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #BramhswaroopMishra. Our condolences are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

Brahma Mishra's character Lalit worked for Divyenndu's character Munna Bhaiya in the show. Divyenndu shared an old photo with Brahma Mishra on his Instagram account and wrote "RIP Brahma Mishra, Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone" with a broken heart and a hands folded emoji.





The actor was also seen in Hrithik Roshan's film 'Super 30' and Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' in 2019.