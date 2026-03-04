Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise: 'Jo is duniya mein laayi, aaj is duniya se chali gayi'

The Mirzapur and Delhi Crime-fame actor Rajesh Tailang is the brother of the late Sudhir Tailang, the celebrated political cartoonist and Padma Shri awardee, whose sharp wit left a lasting mark on Indian journalism.

Rajesh Tailang is mourning the loss of his mother. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of his mother, as he informed his followers of her demise. He wrote in the caption, "जो इस दुनिया में लाई , आज इस दुनिया से चली गई । माँ नहीं रही । (Whoever brought into this world, left this world today. Mother is no more)."

Born in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Rajesh Tailang grew up in a family steeped in creativity. He is the brother of the late Sudhir Tailang, the celebrated political cartoonist and Padma Shri awardee, whose sharp wit left a lasting mark on Indian journalism. Carrying forward the artistic legacy, Rajesh honed his craft at the prestigious National School of Drama, laying the foundation for a remarkable acting career.

The acclaimed actor began acting at a young age and was associated with theatre before transitioning to screen roles. Over the years, he has built a reputation for portraying grounded, realistic characters rather than commercial lead roles. He gained wider recognition for playing Inspector Bhupendra Singh in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, which won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Tailang has also appeared in series such as Mirzapur and Bandish Bandits, further strengthening his presence in the streaming space. In films, he has featured in multiple projects like Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Mukkabaaz, Phantom, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, Ulajh, Omerta, and Pagglait, among others.

