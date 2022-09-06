Search icon
Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he doesn't go to Bollywood parties

Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his character in Mirzapur, started his career with film Run in the year 2004. Later in 2006, he was seen in Omkara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

Credit: Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has a huge fan following because of his dedicated performances in his films, said that no one used to invite him to the parties earlier. And now he doesn’t feel like going to parties even when people from Bollywood invite him.

For the unversed, Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his character in Mirzapur, started his career with the film Run in the year 2004. Later in 2006, he was seen in Omkara. He grabbed everyone’s attention with his role in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He also appeared in films including Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree, Ludo, and Mimi. Recently, he was seen in Criminal Justice, Yours Truly and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

While speaking to Brut, the actor revealed that he was earlier not invited to Bollywood parties. He said, “Yes I don't go to Bollywood parties because earlier no one used to call me to these parties but now when they invite me, I don't feel like going.”

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, the actor talked about the ongoing #BoycottBollywood trend. He said, “Democracy me sabko apni baat rakhne ka adhikaar hai (In a democratic world, everyone has the right to voice their opinion). But at the same time, films are a big medium that generate revenue to the government. This revenue is then used for the betterment of the society. Lekin, sehemati ho ya nahi, (however, if they agree or not), this is each individual’s right.”

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has opened up to mixed responses from masses and critics. The film opened with mere Rs 12 crores and it is the lowest opening for Aamir in recent times. Soon, after the release, the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is been considered one of the reasons behind the weak business.

 

 

