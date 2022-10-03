Search icon
Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi gets honoured as 'National icon' by Election Commission of India

Newton star Pankaj Tripathi has been honoured as a 'National star' for creating awareness about voting in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been honoured as a 'National icon' by the Election Commission of India. At an event on Monday afternoon, the Mirzapur actor was made a National icon' on the basis of ‘his association with ECI in creating awareness amongst voters.' In the presence of Pankaj, the announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Later, CEC and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Monday launched a voter awareness radio series in collaboration with All India Radio.

While complimenting actor Pankaj Tripathi, also EC's state icon, for his association with the poll panel in creating awareness among voters, CEC Kumar announced that Tripathi would henceforth be the National Icon for Election Commission keeping in view his commitment to the cause and wide appeal across the country.

Fifty-two episodes, each 15 minutes long, will be broadcast every Friday on Vividh Bharati stations and various radio stations of All India Radio. The first episode of 'Matdata Junction' will be aired on October 7. Kumar said the programme will be a strong platform to connect with voters across the country.

The programme, as a combination of information and entertainment, would specifically help address urban apathy and inform the audience about the election process. Pandey stressed voter awareness to ensure better turnout in future polls.

On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Recently, in an interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz praised him during an interview with the portal, to which he said, “Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected the." Tripathi will next be seen in Mirzapur 3, Fukrey 3. 

 

