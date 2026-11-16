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Mirzapur 4 on the cards after blockbuster success of Mirzapur The Movie? Farhan Akhtar, Gurmmeet Singh reveal

Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh said Farhan Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani always had faith that the world of Mirzapur can transcend from OTT space to the big screen.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

Mirzapur 4 on the cards after blockbuster success of Mirzapur The Movie? Farhan Akhtar, Gurmmeet Singh reveal
Farhan Akhtar, Gurmmeet Singh reveal Mirzapur franchise plans
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The characters of Mirzapur have become part of the "cultural zeitgeist", says Farhan Akhtar, who always believed that the show's universe had the potential to be explored on the big screen through a theatrical film. Mirzapur: The Movie, a shoot off from the OTT popular series that captivated audiences with its story of power and gang violence in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh through three seasons, turned one of the major success stories at the box office this year where it earned over Rs 300 crore. After its theatrical run, the film was released on Prime Video on October 30 with an extended cut. In an interview with PTI, producer Farhan Akhtar and director Gurmmeet Singh spoke about the origins of the series, the decision to turn it into a theatrical experience and what to expect next from the franchise.

Farhan, who has produced the show and the film through his banner Excel Entertainment, revealed the one constant query he faces from fans time and again. "'When is the next Mirzapur happening?' That is always asked. So when you know that there is an anticipation and a wait for something to come along, you're relatively on safe ground as far as there being a basic audience to come in and watch the film is concerned. And then, of course, the film has to be good. I mean, if the film isn't good, no matter the anticipation. We've seen sometimes things don't work out," the actor-filmmaker told the news agency.

Mirzapur, which debuted on Prime Video in 2018 and quickly became a fan-favourite, follows the bloody power struggle for control of Mirzapur, led by crime lord Kaleen Bhaiya, whose empire faces challenges from ambitious rivals, including Munna Tripathi. Mirzapur: The Movie, which released in September this year, is set between the first season's sixth and seventh episodes, revisiting the early power struggles in Mirzapur, as Kaleen Bhaiya, his son Guddu and Munna face a new threat in the form of a ruthless gangster.

Gurmmeet said Farhan and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani always had faith that the world of Mirzapur can transcend from web space to the big screen. "They were very sure that this would translate as a community viewing and it would make for a good film. And finally in 2024, the idea came up that maybe we can think of a story that's not necessarily tied to the timeline of the show before and after, but works somewhere horizontally where we could go back to the characters that had started the show at their most naive and most innocent best. We wanted the film to be a big screen spectacle. It was more like a buddy comedy film in that sense with Guddu and Munna", Singh said.

So when is the next Mirzapur happening? And is there an announcement on the cards? Farhan quipped that the announcement is a dangerous word. "Well, Guru's hard at work already. I think he was allowed three days to recover before he got back into work. But there is an excitement of wanting to do the next season, of course," he added. Gurmmeet was more direct in answering the query, saying Mirzapur will definitely come back. "I think that's something that we can announce. What shape and form the powers that be will decide. We're hard at work at it. And there's nothing that I'd rather be doing than Mirzapur again," he said.

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