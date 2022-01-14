Headlines

Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Ravi Shastri to Wasim Akram: Star-studded commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023

Mughal to Chola: Longest-serving empires that shaped Indian history

10 Rare black animals that radiate beauty, see pics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

Dia Mirza drops unseen photo from Miss India 2000 pageant featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta

Dia in a black coat, Priyanka in a dress, and Lara in a pantsuit make up the most strong three in the photo.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 14, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

The Indian beauty pageant industry reached its pinnacle in the year 2000. India took home three prestigious titles: Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific. Dia Mirza, a social worker and actress, was named Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000.

In the same year, actresses Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta won Miss World and Miss Universe. Dia in a black coat, Priyanka in a dress, and Lara in a pantsuit make up the most strong three in the photo. Former Miss India sashes were worn by former beauty queens, who looked gorgeous in their black outfits.

Fans showered the post with several comments. Lara Dutta also expressed her gratitude for the post as she wrote, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!! @priyankachopra @diamirzaofficial (sic).”

 

‘Citadel’, Priyanka Chopra's next project, is a multi-series starring Richard Madden and directed by the Russo Brothers, with producers from India, Italy, and Mexico. ‘Citadel’l is Priyanka Chopra's second Amazon Prime Video project, following the announcement of the ‘Sangeet Project’, a sangeet-themed dancing reality show that she will host alongside Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra starred in Netflix's ‘The White Tiger’ last year, which was based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel.

 

Lara Dutta is most recognised for her roles in ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Kaal’, ‘Partner’, ‘Chalo Dilli’, the Don franchise, and ‘Welcome To New York’. Recently, the actress appeared in the web series ‘Hiccups And Hookups’ as well as ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’. In terms of films, Lara Dutta was last seen in ‘Bell Bottom’, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. She played Indira Gandhi in the film.

 

 

Dia Mirza is a Bollywood actress who has appeared in films such as ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, ‘Tehzeeb’, ‘Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, and Sanjay Dutt's biography ‘Sanju’. She most recently starred alongside Taapsee Pannu in Anubhav Sinha's critically praised film ‘Thappad’.

