Dia Mirza drops unseen photo from Miss India 2000 pageant featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta

The Indian beauty pageant industry reached its pinnacle in the year 2000. India took home three prestigious titles: Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific. Dia Mirza, a social worker and actress, was named Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000.

In the same year, actresses Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta won Miss World and Miss Universe. Dia in a black coat, Priyanka in a dress, and Lara in a pantsuit make up the most strong three in the photo. Former Miss India sashes were worn by former beauty queens, who looked gorgeous in their black outfits.

Fans showered the post with several comments. Lara Dutta also expressed her gratitude for the post as she wrote, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!! @priyankachopra @diamirzaofficial (sic).”

‘Citadel’, Priyanka Chopra's next project, is a multi-series starring Richard Madden and directed by the Russo Brothers, with producers from India, Italy, and Mexico. ‘Citadel’l is Priyanka Chopra's second Amazon Prime Video project, following the announcement of the ‘Sangeet Project’, a sangeet-themed dancing reality show that she will host alongside Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra starred in Netflix's ‘The White Tiger’ last year, which was based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel.

Lara Dutta is most recognised for her roles in ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Kaal’, ‘Partner’, ‘Chalo Dilli’, the Don franchise, and ‘Welcome To New York’. Recently, the actress appeared in the web series ‘Hiccups And Hookups’ as well as ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’. In terms of films, Lara Dutta was last seen in ‘Bell Bottom’, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. She played Indira Gandhi in the film.

Dia Mirza is a Bollywood actress who has appeared in films such as ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, ‘Tehzeeb’, ‘Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, and Sanjay Dutt's biography ‘Sanju’. She most recently starred alongside Taapsee Pannu in Anubhav Sinha's critically praised film ‘Thappad’.