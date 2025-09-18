Mirai crosses Rs 100 crores, Karan Johar celebrates film's success with Tejja Sajja, calls him 'man of the moment'

Tejja Sajja's latest fantasy adventure Mirai has grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide, and amid the strong run, Karan Johar celebrated the movie's success with the Telugu star.

While Bollywood continues to struggle in fantasy action adventures, the Telugu film industry has hit another bullseye with Mirai. Tejja Sajja's latest film continues shining bright at the box office, and it has crossed Rs 100 crores worldwide. Amid the strong performance of the film, filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the movie's global success. On his social media, Karan shared a selfie with the leading man, Tejja, and called him 'man of the moment'.

Praising his vision and performance in the film, Karan penned an appreciation note for Tejja Sajja, saying, "With the man of the moment. Congratulations to you, Tejja Sajja, and the entire team of magnificent Mirai. Today, the Itihaas spectacle crossed the Rs 100 crores GBOC worldwide milestone.

For the unversed, Karan Johar has presented the Hindi dub version of Mirai, and it has performed exceptionally well in the North, despite facing stiff competition from other films, including Demon Slayer. Even Manoj Manchu, who played the main antogonist of the movie, celebrated its success, and wrote on social media, “Yes, that’s my brother @tejasajja123… every single person in our team truly deserves this success.. it’s everyone’s hard work. But Thammudu, I have to hand it to you for your belief and relentless effort as our #SuperYodha from Day 1 till this very second… sky is not the limit for you! I’m sure #ZombieReddy2 will be even bigger @Karthik_gatta garu, thank you for leading us to this milestone…. you are truly our Shri Rama. And a big shoutout to our Captain Karthik garu for steering the ship with such vision.”

Mirai is Tejja Sajja's second consecutive success after Hanu-Man. The actor is creating a niche for himself by leading films which are a fusion of Indian history with modern-day storytelling, narrated with impressive VFX work, that too on a limited budget. According to the reports, Mirai was produced on a budget of Rs 40 crores, which increased to Rs 60 crores with print and advertising costs. The movie also stars Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, and Jayaram in the key roles.

