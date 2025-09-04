Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'

How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....

She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...

UPSC CMS Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in; get direct to check HERE

Premanand Maharaj talks about money, wealth after new GST rates announced, gives this advice to middle class

Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you need them too

Who was Giorgio Armani? Celebrated designer, richest queer person, founded luxury fashion house 50 years ago, was worth...

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites release, know where to watch all conjuring movies online

PM Modi hails GST reforms: 'A double dhamaka of happiness before Diwali, Chhath Puja'

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to more than 2200, over 3000 injured; 5 things to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'

Mira Rajput wished she could chase dreams when she married Shahid Kapoor at 21

How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....

How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara

She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...

She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, L'Oreal's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have a 13-year age gap between them.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 08:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 when he was 34 and she was 21. In 2016, the couple welcomed their baby girl Misha and in 2018, their son Zain was born. In a recent interview, Mira Rajput shared how lonely she felt in the early years of their marriage after she got separated from her friends.

Speaking to content creators Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani on their podcast Moment of Silence, Mira said, "I think we (me and her friends) did evolve separately. I’d like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends. I wish I could do what she’s doing. For the longest time, it was me thinking, ‘Oh, my friend has gone for her Master’s, or they’re travelling, or like there’s a gap year. You know, life is great. You move cities, you have a wonderful family, kids, all of that."

"I even remember I couldn’t speak to them as often as I used to. They were like, ‘What has happened? Just because you’ve moved and gotten married doesn’t mean you forget us.’ I was like, ‘Guys, genuinely, I’m occupied and caught up and stuff.’ I don’t think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they’re in a similar phase", she further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor just wrapped up his next film, which is his fourth collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The untitled project also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Randeep Hooda, and Disha Patani among others, and is slated to release later this year in December.

READ | Who was Giorgio Armani? Celebrated designer, richest queer person, founded luxury fashion house 50 years ago, was worth...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here
Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here
From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen
5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen
Richest Bigg Boss contestants: From Vicky Jain’s Rs 130 crore net worth to Elvish Yadav’s Rs 50 crore, check full list
Richest Bigg Boss contestants: From Vicky Jain’s Rs 130 crore net worth to Elvis
Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to reportedly reunite on screen after six years for period drama
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to reportedly reunite on screen
Indian Railways: THESE 10 trains schedule to travel to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir cancelled due to THIS reason - View entire list HERE
Railways: THESE 10 trains schedule to travel to Delhi and Kashmir cancelled
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE