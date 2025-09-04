Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have a 13-year age gap between them.

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 when he was 34 and she was 21. In 2016, the couple welcomed their baby girl Misha and in 2018, their son Zain was born. In a recent interview, Mira Rajput shared how lonely she felt in the early years of their marriage after she got separated from her friends.

Speaking to content creators Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani on their podcast Moment of Silence, Mira said, "I think we (me and her friends) did evolve separately. I’d like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends. I wish I could do what she’s doing. For the longest time, it was me thinking, ‘Oh, my friend has gone for her Master’s, or they’re travelling, or like there’s a gap year. You know, life is great. You move cities, you have a wonderful family, kids, all of that."

"I even remember I couldn’t speak to them as often as I used to. They were like, ‘What has happened? Just because you’ve moved and gotten married doesn’t mean you forget us.’ I was like, ‘Guys, genuinely, I’m occupied and caught up and stuff.’ I don’t think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they’re in a similar phase", she further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor just wrapped up his next film, which is his fourth collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The untitled project also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Randeep Hooda, and Disha Patani among others, and is slated to release later this year in December.

