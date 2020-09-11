Mira Rajput was asked if she considers her household to be film family; here's what she said

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. In a recent interview with a publication, Mira opened up on why she does not consider her household to be a film family.

Mira said, "I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life," BollywoodLife reported.

Mira also added how people and the media were extremely supportive when she moved to Mumbai from Delhi. "Everyone has been very kind to me and respected our personal space. So, adjusting to this wasn’t bothersome at all. The last five years have been wonderful in all aspects."

The couple is currently in Punjab, speaking about living away from Mumbai life, Mira said, "It’s like we are back to living life the old way, with clean air and the kids playing in the mud. It’s just the way we played while growing up. I am a big foodie, and I am enjoying cooking with the fresh vegetables that we grow on the farm."

Mira further added, "The day begins with Misha attending her online school, or we do some homeschooling. Later, we have a lot of free time to play. That’s the time Shahid really enjoys as he gets to play with the kids. He plays football with them. He is training Misha to cycle and even Zain is trying to use the tricycle. We also play board games with the kids and watch a lot of movies. In the night, once the kids go to bed, Shahid and I get time for ourselves."