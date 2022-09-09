Mira Rajput thanks 'love of her life' Shahid Kapoor for 'best memories' on her 28th birthday

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, on Thursday, dropped an inside picture of her birthday bash with her actor-husband and thanked him for the "best memories." In her short and sweet note on Instagram, Mira, on the occasion of her 28th birthday, wrote that she's "never felt this way before" and thanked the "love of her life" husband Shahid Kapoor for making it a night to remember.

Mira took to Instagram to share her picture where she can be seen striking a dance pose and flashes her big smile with Shahid. Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "I had the time of my life, and I've never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I'm one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth. #anotherturnaroundthesun #28."

READ: 'Forever with you...': Anushka Sharma pens touching note after Virat Kohli hits 71st international hundred

Check out Mira's post below:

Mira donned a black dress while Shahid was seen twinning with his wife in a black shirt and white pants.

To make Mira's birthday special, Shahid also shared a candid photo with Mira and penned a note that read, "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life's ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes."

The photo is from the couple's meet-up with Mira's family on the latter's parents' 40th anniversary.Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage. They tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha and Zain, who was born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series Farzi along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.