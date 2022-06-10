Mira Rajput supports Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah for calling out sexism at home

Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan/Instagram

Mira Rajput agreed with Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in an interview about how men and women are treated differently in the family. Jalsa's leading ladies were discussing how their husbands, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, were not usually interrupted on the phone while working. On her Instagram story, Mira uploaded a video of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's interview. Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan both spoke out against the double standards that exist at home.

Sharing the interview on her Instagram story, Mira wrote, “Equality starts at and extends to the home. Whatever she does, a woman’s work deserves respect. So next time you think about interrupting her calls, be ready to be asked what to make for the dinner in the middle of yours,” along with clap emojis as she hailed the Jalsa actors.





Vidya and Shefali made the remark in a March interview with Quint while promoting their film Jalsa. SheThePeople shared the video on their Instagram account, which drew Mira's attention. Jalsa, featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali as co-leads, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. In the film, Vidya played a well-known journalist, while Shefali Shah played her cook, whose daughter was killed in a hit-and-run accident.



