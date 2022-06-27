Mira Rajput stuns in uber-cool outfit as she vacays in Italy with husband Shahid Kapoor, kids

Mira Rajput/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and their two children have left on vacation. She has also been sharing bits and pieces of her trip to Italy with her followers. Mira released images today while sporting a tube top, white shorts, and an eye-catching orange shrug.

Check out her photos here:

Mira Rajput agreed with Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in an interview about how men and women are treated differently in the family. Jalsa's leading ladies were discussing how their husbands, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, were not usually interrupted on the phone while working. On her Instagram story, Mira uploaded a video of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's interview. Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan both spoke out against the double standards that exist at home.

Sharing the interview on her Instagram story, Mira wrote, “Equality starts at and extends to the home. Whatever she does, a woman’s work deserves respect. So next time you think about interrupting her calls, be ready to be asked what to make for the dinner in the middle of yours,” along with clap emojis as she hailed the Jalsa actors.

For the unversed, In an Ask Me Anything session, Mira asserted that she first met Shahid when she was 16 years old. The actor attended a house party that was being held by their families' mutual friends. A few years later, in 2014, the families got back in touch and set up Shahid and Mira's meeting.