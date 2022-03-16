Mira Rajput shares adorable moment of being 'mama sandwich' for her kids Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is dotting mother and she has proved it in many instances. Even in her social media, there are several moments that encapsulates her bond with little kids Zain and Misha. Mommy Mira loves being the 'sandwich' between her muchkins, and her latest post proves it. On her Instagram, Mira posted a picture where she's captured by the attachment of Misha and Zain, and they sandwiched her with their love.

Check out the post

Isn't that an adorable moment? Well, do you want to know the photographer who captured the perfect moment? He is none other than Mira's brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan was among many who showered love on the photo and he commented, "Issa luv sandwich..and I click the best photos." Kiara Advani also loved the picture and dropped a smiley emoji. Shahid's co-star Mrunal Thakur commented, "Hello cuties."

Mira is an avid social media user, and she usually shares her family picture and their lovable moments with her followers. In January, Mrs Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share how the couple is `Sunday binging`. She shared an adorable snap featuring herself taking a mirror selfie while kissing her husband Shahid.

Fans and celebrity followers left a slew of sweet messages for the couple in the comments section. Shahid and Mira, who married in 2015, have two children, a four-year-old daughter named Misha and a two-year-old boy named Zain.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in the remake of the sports film ‘Jersey’ on the professional front. The 39-year-old actor will play a cricket player in the film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film will finally hit the big screen on 14 April. Kapoor will also appear in Raj and DK's future OTT production, which will also include actor Raashi Khanna.