Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor drop romantic photos from their Switzerland vacation on 7th wedding anniversary

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Today marks the seventh wedding anniversary of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who are currently on vacation. On this occasion, the two shared photos and beautiful notes.

Shahid wrote, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND .."

Check out the post here:

Mira wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby I love you beyond the itch and back".

Before taking a flight to London, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were on vacation with their children Misha and Zain in Europe. The power couple posted a number of photos from their vacation to Switzerland and Italy on each of their individual Instagram accounts.

For the unversed, their recent Instagram story revealed that they are facing problems in finding ‘vegetarian food in Sicily.’

Mira took to Instagram and wrote, “Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you're an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets... Not one to complain but..let's keep the list tight... Heading to Palermo! Ciao (victory hand emoji).”

In another Insta story, she wrote, “At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please--sliced fruit is NOT a dessert.”

In an Ask Me Anything session, Mira asserted that she first met Shahid when she was 16 years old. The actor attended a house party that was being held by their families' mutual friends. A few years later, in 2014, the families got back in touch and set up Shahid and Mira's meeting.