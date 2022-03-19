Mira Rajput REACTS to netizen's tweet criticizing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's outfit

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, has slammed US financial expert Peter Schiff's tweet regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attire.

Mira Rajput shared a screenshot of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaking while wearing his trademark green T-shirt on Instagram Stories on Saturday.

In the photo shared by Mira Rajput, Peter's tweet was also added along with the photo. It read, "I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the US Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a T-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the United States."

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Sharing this, Mira wrote, "You'd ask him to wear cufflinks if you could... Seriously!" She also added, "Are we getting so influenced by 'looks' and looking the part, that we forget reality? Expecting a Head of State to have his suit steamed in the middle of a crisis?"

According to the AP, in his first public address to international leaders, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko appealed to the US Congress. He had shown a dramatic film depicting the destruction and devastation his country had supposedly suffered in the conflict, as well as scenes of human casualties, to a full auditorium of MPs.

Filmmakers Onir, Rahul Dholakia, actor Tillotama Shome, and lyricist Javed Akhtar had previously spoken out against Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Celebrities from all around the world have expressed their solidarity with Ukraine. Among the celebrities are Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Also read: Mira Rajput shares adorable moment of being 'mama sandwich' for her kids Misha and Zain

Last month, acto Priyanka Chopra described Russia's military campaign on Ukraine as "terrifying," saying it was impossible to comprehend how the situation had evolved to such a "catastrophic point." She had published a news item regarding the Russia-Ukraine issue on Instagram.

A part of which read as, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.”