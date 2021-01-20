Mira Rajput opens up about her pregnancy journey, how Shahid Kapoor's support helped her keep calm

Mira Rajput has said that Shahid Kapoor was the perfect husband to her through both her pregnancies. Mira, in an interview, opened up about all the support she got from not only Shahid but also her family and how it helped her stay calm and happy when she was expecting.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are parents to 4-year-old daughter Misha and 2-year-old son Zain.

During an interview with Zoom, Mira said that getting Shahid's support was very important to her. Mira said, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Not just Shahid but her mother and sisters helped her too. She further added, "Traditional tips from mom and sisters along with my own love for yoga, helped me stay confident both mentally and physically during both Misha and Zain. Moreover, listening to your body and developing a healthy routine helped me."

During an earlier interview, Shahid had also spoken about his children and the constant media gaze that is on them.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Shahid had said, "My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood."

Also read Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput planning a third child? Star wife reacts

Currently the star couple, both Shahid and Mira are on a holiday in Goa and Mira has been sharing pictures from the trip on Instagram. Their children do not seem to have accompanied them on the trip.