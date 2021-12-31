Mira Rajput New Year moment with Shahid Kapoor will make you go 'Awww'

Our life couldn't be all good, but if we have someone around, life is good, isn't it? Mira Rajput Kapoor is happy calling the new year with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and she shared her happiness about it on social media.

On Instagram, Mira posted a picture where she and Shahid are posing together as the 'perfect couple.' Mrs Kapoor shared her bliss moment and said, "It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone." Mira further added that she want to relive the moment at every new year eve and named Shahid as her 'bear,' "For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?"

Check out Mira's post

On Christmas, Mira Rajput posted a video of their Christmas tree, which was decorated by their two children, Misha and Zain. She disclosed in an Instagram post that the tree they had been utilising for the past four years had been lost.

“The one where the Christmas Tree got lost,” Mira wrote in an Instagram post. “Yes.. We lost the Christmas tree. I’ve used the same beautiful 6ft tall, deeply coniferous green tree for the last 4 years and added a couple of new ornaments each year. Every year it comes out from a box labelled ‘Christmas’ and goes back in promptly on the 26th of December (as much as I love seasonal decoration, I’m a creature of habit with OCD so I like things to be cleared out pronto),” she explained. “But as luck would have it we searched the ENTIRE house and could NOT find the box with the tree, the skirt and the stockings. Just the box of decorations. I was super bummed despite acting cool in front of the kids,” Mira said.

Mira's speacial post during Christmas

Mira further asserted, “This was a last-minute tree that I bought, and yea I don’t love it but the kids loved decorating it. They did it entirely this time and I didn’t meddle so the decorations aren’t evenly spaced but that doesn’t matter; they loved it. The star is also too big for this baby stand-in, but well it looks sweet and it was easy for Zain to decorate. I hope I find it somewhere, I even asked the neighbours and my mom if I asked them to store it. My dad has a theory of black holes in the Rajput household where things magically disappear and are never found again. I guess the same is happening with me!"