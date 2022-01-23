Mira Rajput kisses Shahid Kapoor as she cuddles with him in 'Sunday binge' photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, one of B'town's most popular celebrity couples, never miss an opportunity to create significant couple goals anytime they share something on the internet together, and their most recent post is proof of that!

Mira took to her Instagram handle to share how the couple is `Sunday binging`.

She shared an adorable snap featuring herself taking a mirror selfie while kissing her husband Shahid.

‘Sunday binge’, she captioned the post.

Fans and celebrity followers left a slew of sweet messages for the couple in the comments section. Shahid and Mira, who married in 2015, have two children, a four-year-old daughter named Misha and a two-year-old boy named Zain.

Shahid will next be seen in the remake of the sports film ‘Jersey’ on the professional front. The 39-year-old actor will play a cricket player in the film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

He will also appear in Raj and DK's future OTT production, which will also include actor Raashi Khanna.

In the forthcoming film 'Bull,' Shahid will also appear in an action role. The planned film is set in the 1980s and is based on incidents in Brigadier Bulsara's life. Aditya Nimbalkar, a debutant, will direct the film.

He'll also star in Ali Abbas Zafar's forthcoming action picture, which is said to be based on the French film Nuit Blanche.