Watch: ‘I could be every colour I like’ says Mira Rajput Kapoor as she flaunts her outfits

Cool mom and star wife Mira Rajput Kapoor undeniably slays her looks and posts them on Instagram, making the netizens be in awe of her. From posting about current trends to public display of affection, Mira is well connected with her fans through her Instagram account.

On Thursday (June 10), Mira shared a video on her Instagram handle which was a compilation of her photographs that go along with the lyrics of the song.

The collage that has been used in the compilation plays Mira wearing traditional and western outfits in the same colour.

She captioned the post as “I could be every colour I like. Which one is your favourite?! Thanks Anmol @mira_is_precious for putting this together.”

Fans loved the reel. One commented “So cool!! You rock every colour” and a lot of them showered the post with endless hearts and vibrant emojis. Whether it is a saree, dress, lehnga or a swimsuit Mira knows how to carry it all.

Mira Rajput is a mother to two beautiful children, son Zain and daughter Misha. She shares their enjoyable antics on Instagram together with selfies and snippets of her life with husband Shahid Kapoor and family. Doing justice to her Instagram bio, ‘keep it real’ she shares raw photos and videos that are loved by her 2.6 million followers.

Mira recently shared a glimpse of her carrom board game session with Shahid Kapoor. She shared a video, in which we can see Shahid rocking his chances. They were joined by Shahid's mother, actress Neelima Azeem, and brother, actor Ishaan Khatter too. "Queen and cover with the pro Shahid Kapoor. The Pro-League continues Neelima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter," Mira wrote in the caption of the video.