Mira Rajput has her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment as she goes skydiving, shares photos on Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's wife, is in Dubai with two of her best friends on a girls' holiday. Mira and her pals are having a blast, from spa days to delicious cuisine. Mira went skydiving with her pals on Sunday, and she had a great time. She shared images from the experience the next day, calling it her ‘Zindagi milegi na dobara’ moment.



Take a look at the photos here:

Mira Rajput stepped out in an LBD over the weekend, looking as gorgeous as ever. She may be seen with her BFFs Sejal Kukreja Kumar and Suhavini Singh in a series of photos.

She had uploaded a few more snippets of her trip, take a look at them here.

On July 7, 2015, Shahid and Mira married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. They afterwards arranged a reception for his Bollywood colleagues, friends, and family in Mumbai.



Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor are Shahid and Mira's children. Mira claimed during an Ask Me Anything session that she first saw Shahid when she was 16 years old. The actor was at a house party hosted by common friends of their families. The families reconnected a few years later, in 2014, and arranged for Shahid and Mira to meet.