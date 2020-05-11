Mira Rajput gets smothered by 'questionably dressed' Shahid Kapoor in this cute throwback photo

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo with the actor clicked post delivering their son Zain Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for almost five years now. The couple is blessed with two kids - daughter Misha born in 2016 and son Zain born in 2018. They are a much-in-love couple and show glimpses of it on their social media pages and media interactions. Now due to the ongoing lockdown, Shahid and Mira are staying indoors with their children, thus they are reliving throwback moments on Instagram.

A while back, Mira took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo clicked on her birthday in 2018, celebrated just a couple of days after Zain was born. In the photo, Shahid is seen giving a peck on Mira's cheek with a cake just in front of her. Mira is wearing a yellow outfit while Shahid donned a green T-Shirt.

Mira captioned the photo in a funny way stating, "#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago".

Earlier on her Instagram story, when Mira was asked about how she prepared Misha for a sibling, she had written, "We spoke to her about it a lot. Read a lot of storybooks to her (Topsy and Tim and the New Baby became a favourite of hers), and let her feel a part of the process even till now! Help around, bring mom a glass of water or sing wheels on the bus to Zain if he’s crying. We let her feel the baby is hers to take care of so she felt like a grown-up little helper."