Mira Rajput faces wrath of trolls for hiring Taimur Ali Khan's nanny for Zain Kapoor

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Misha and Zain Kapoor had a family outing recently. The family was spotted at the airport recently. They were going to Singapore in order to unveil Shahid Kapoor's Madame Tussauds wax statue there. While it was cute to spot the whole family together, the fans spotted something unusual.

When celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a video of the family leaving for Singapore from Mumbai airport, the fans noticed Taimur Ali Khan's nanny join them from a distance. The nanny was at such a distance that it appeared that she wasn't even travelling with the family.

However reports suggest that Mira Rajput has indeed hired Taimur Ali Khan's nanny, Savitri, in order to take care of her little one, Zain Kapoor. The reports suggest that Mira asked Savitri to keep a safe distance, because she probably didn't want the nanny to get clicked despite hiring her.

After Mira's act, the onlookers started trolling her left, right and centre. These onlookers left comments like "finally there are being seen with kids", "she can't even hold him properly, housewife" and "very badly copying saif and kareena".

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a past. They were dating at one point of time. The two appeared in the same movie Udta Punjab but never shared screen space post Imtiaz Ali's classic film Jab We Met. It thus is surprising (a pleasant one though) if Shahid did agree to share Taimur's nanny for Zain.