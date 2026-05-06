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Mira Kapoor opens up about post-marriage loneliness, calls Shahid Kapoor 'worst' gossip partner

Mira Kapoor gets candid about feeling isolated after marrying young and jokes that Shahid Kapoor is the worst source for Bollywood gossip.

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Manisha Chuahan

Updated : May 06, 2026, 01:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chuahan

Mira Kapoor opens up about post-marriage loneliness, calls Shahid Kapoor 'worst' gossip partner
Image credit: Instagram
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In an industry where celebrity marriages often look picture-perfect, Mira Kapoor is keeping it real about what life was actually like after tying the knot with Shahid Kapoor at a young age.

Speaking on the Moments of Silence podcast hosted by Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani, Mira opened up about feeling out of place during the early years of her marriage.

She shared that while everything may have looked perfect from the outside, her reality was very different. Adjusting to a new life at 20, she often felt disconnected from her friends, who were at a completely different stage in life.

“It was quite isolating,” said Mira on early marriage at 20.

Talking about how things changed with her friends, she said, “ I think we (Mira and her friends) did evolve separately. I’d like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends… I wish I could do what she’s doing.”

While her friends were busy studying, travelling, and exploring life, Mira was settling into marriage, managing a home, and adapting to a new family. Staying in touch also became difficult.

“I even remember, I couldn’t speak to them as often as I used to,” she said. “They were like, ‘Just because you got married doesn’t mean you forget us!’ And I was like, ‘Guys, I’m genuinely caught up!’”

However, time helped strengthen those bonds again. “I don’t think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they’re in a similar phase,” Mira added.

Apart from talking about her personal life, Mira also gave a funny insight into her husband’s personality — especially when it comes to Bollywood gossip. Despite being married to a star, she revealed she gets almost no inside information from him.

“You know, even for me, my source of gossip is Shahid, right? He hates gossip! Hates indulging in it, and for some reason, doesn’t end up filtering anything to me either,” she laughed. “Half the time I’m like, ‘Come on SK, tell me what’s happening.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ He’s the least interested in gossip — that’s just not his thing.”

Instead, Mira admitted she often ends up scrolling through online discussions and rumours herself.

“Reddit has so many theories and teas and whatnot going on,” she said. “Half the time I’m like, ‘I didn’t even know so much stuff was happening!’”

She also joked about reading rumours about her own life. “The funniest is when it’s about me and I’m like, ‘This never happened!’ Then I have to check myself and think, ‘If this is so far from reality, then 90% of these other stories I’ve been guzzling down are probably just as fake.’”

Through it all, Mira’s candid take shows that even a life that looks glamorous comes with its own challenges — from feeling left out in your early 20s to having a husband who refuses to share any gossip.

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