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Mir Yar Baloch is 'deeply wounded, disturbed' with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits Akshaye Khanna's character was 'misleading' from community

Mir Yar Baloch is 'deeply wounded, disturbed' with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

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Mir Yar Baloch is 'deeply wounded, disturbed' with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits Akshaye Khanna's character was 'misleading' from community

Social activist Mir Yar Baloch has openly slammed Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar for misleading the audience about the Baloch community, and spreading 'fundamentally detached' narrative.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mir Yar Baloch is 'deeply wounded, disturbed' with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits Akshaye Khanna's character was 'misleading' from community
Mir Yar Baloch, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar franchise may have changed the Indian box office forever, but it has also left prominent activist Mir Yar Baloch upset. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Mir Yar expressed his discontent with Aditya Dhar's blockbuster and admitted that he got 'deeply disturbed' with the portrayal of the Baloch community, especially in Part One. Mir Yar emphasized that the Baloch are not religious extremists, and neither do they wage violence in the name of religion. He found Dhurandhar 'fundamentally detached' from the historical and social realities of the Baloch community.

Mir Yar was disturbed by Akshaye Khanna

In the conversation, the activist revealed that Akshaye Khanna's character of Rehman Dakait (aka Rehman Baloch) affected him deeply. "I was deeply disturbed by the portrayal of Rehman Baloch, a character played by Akshaye Khanna, shown sitting alongside Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, chanting 'Allahu Akbar' during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Such a depiction was not only misleading but also fundamentally detached from the historical and social realities of the Baloch nation."

Baloch are not suppliers to terrorists: Mir Yar Baloch 

Although both parts of Dhurandhar went on to become all-time blockbusters, it has left the activist miffed with the representation of the community. In Dhurandhar Part One, Rehman supplies arms and ammunition to Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and his terror group, which are used as weapons of mass destruction at the 26/11 Mumbai Attack. 

Mir Yar objected to the film's suggestion that Baloch freedom fighters supplied arms to terrorists, and said, "The freedom fighters associated with the Baloch liberation movement operate under strict discipline, sacrifice, and unwavering principles. They may lay down their lives, but they would never sell their weapons, abandon them on the battlefield, or compromise their cause for personal gain. In reality, Baloch fighters themselves face severe shortages of arms and resources." 

Sanjay Dutt insulted the Baloch community? Mir Yar makes a big statement 

The social worker further complained about how Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam's dialogue for the Baloch community is an insult. In the movie, Aslam compares Baloch to crocodiles. He asserted that the dialogue has "deeply wounded the sentiments of the Baloch people". Speaking more about it, he added, "Loyalty, honour, and integrity are among the most sacred foundations of Baloch identity and culture. The Baloch are known for standing by their word even under the harshest circumstances." However, Mir Yar admitted that Dhurandhar The Revenge had an improved depiction of the community, and he asserted that in real life too, Baloch regard India as a "long-term friend and strategic partner."

(With inputs from PTI)

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