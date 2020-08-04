Minissha Lamba confirms divorce with Ryan Tham

Minissha Lamba and husband Ryan Tham have parted ways after almost five years of wedding. The actor during an interaction confirmed that the legal proceedings are also done and they are officially divorced. As per reports in BollywoodLife, Minissha told a daily about the divorce but not the reason for it. Ryan and she have been together for more than seven years as they started dating in 2013. She has always kept her personal life private.

Meanwhile, Minissha stated, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done." Earlier while talking about how she met Ryan, Lamba had said, "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight. After I dated him for a few months, I knew he was the one. There were no two ways."

Back in 2018, there were reports making the rounds that the couple has hit a rough patch and a source told a daily, "Apparently, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return."

On the work front, Minissha's last movie outing was Bhoomi released in 2017. While she starred in two TV shows in 2018 namely Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love. Minissha also participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 8 in 2014.