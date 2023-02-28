Mini Mathur shares throwback pics on her and Kabir Khan's 25th anniversary:

Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur/ Instagram

Mini Mathur, one of the most famous hosts of the Indian Television industry and Mind The Malhotras star recently charmed the internet as she posted a couple of unseen photos from her wedding to celebrate her 25th anniversary with Kabir Khan. The actress also captioned the post with heartwarming words wishing her husband.

On Tuesday, Mini Mathur posted photos from the time of her wedding with director Kabir Khan and called them hidden gems as she wrote, “Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabir extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends.”

The actress continued to recall the ceremony and said, “That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!”

Mini further talks about her wedding outfit and says, “I wore my naanis jewellery, my friend @vidyatikari did my make up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor It took me an hour to take the pins off and i looked electrocuted on my wedding night. I mixed & matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a postage stamp!”

The end got sweeter and more adorable as she wrote, “This was way before we became filmmaker & TV host and we weren't really worried about whether we would "make it" in life .. just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together. It still feels like 5 years ago honestly.. so can't fathom how all this time has passed.. In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humor (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don't feel so good (lots of those too) And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk PS: Might delete this post if Kabir wakes up and doesn't want the world to see him without his beard. #Kamini #25 #BetterTogether”

Many celebs including Dia Mirza, Shruti Seth, Roshni Chopra, and Sharvari congratulated the couple while showering their love in the comment section. Netizens were impressed by the hashtag that the actress made joining both of their names ‘#Kamini’

