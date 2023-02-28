Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Mini Mathur shares throwback pics on her and Kabir Khan's 25th anniversary: "When Sabyasachi lehengas weren't the norm"

Actress and host Mini Mathur wishes husband Kabir Khan on their 25th wedding anniversary and pens a cute note.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Mini Mathur shares throwback pics on her and Kabir Khan's 25th anniversary:
Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur/ Instagram

Mini Mathur, one of the most famous hosts of the Indian Television industry and Mind The Malhotras star recently charmed the internet as she posted a couple of unseen photos from her wedding to celebrate her 25th anniversary with Kabir Khan. The actress also captioned the post with heartwarming words wishing her husband.

On Tuesday, Mini Mathur posted photos from the time of her wedding with director Kabir Khan and called them hidden gems as she wrote, “Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabir extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur)

The actress continued to recall the ceremony and said, “That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!”

Mini further talks about her wedding outfit and says, “I wore my naanis jewellery, my friend @vidyatikari did my make up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor It took me an hour to take the pins off and i looked electrocuted on my wedding night. I mixed & matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a postage stamp!”

The end got sweeter and more adorable as she wrote, “This was way before we became filmmaker & TV host and we weren't really worried about whether we would "make it" in life .. just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together. It still feels like 5 years ago honestly.. so can't fathom how all this time has passed.. In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humor (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don't feel so good (lots of those too) And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk PS: Might delete this post if Kabir wakes up and doesn't want the world to see him without his beard. #Kamini #25 #BetterTogether”

Many celebs including Dia Mirza, Shruti Seth, Roshni Chopra, and Sharvari congratulated the couple while showering their love in the comment section. Netizens were impressed by the hashtag that the actress made joining both of their names ‘#Kamini’

Read: Kapil Sharma dances to Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's rap in viral video, fans say 'tehelka macha diya'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
National Science Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on February 28?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.