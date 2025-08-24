Mini Mathur blasts paparazzo for zooming in on Kajol’s body after body-shaming remarks: 'You don’t have...'

Mini Mathur, upset over the invasion of privacy, directly called out the behaviour in the comments section.

Kajol recently attended the trailer launch of the second season of her series The Trial in Mumbai, where she plays lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. Dressed in a black bodycon outfit, the actress posed for the cameras, but the event soon turned sour when she became the target of body-shaming comments online.

The criticism intensified after a paparazzo posted a video of Kajol from the event. Viewers noticed that the clip had been zoomed in on her body, which led to strong reactions. Mini Mathur, upset over the invasion of privacy, directly called out the behaviour in the comments section.

“How can you zoom in on her body???? She doesn’t owe you perpetual youth. You don’t have the right to dictate how she should appear,” Mini wrote under the post.

Kajol has not responded to the trolling.

The Trial is the Indian remake of the popular American show The Good Wife. The new season continues the story of Noyonika Sengupta, who has separated from her husband, Rajiv Sengupta. In an unexpected turn, Rajiv seeks her help to revive his political career despite his earlier arrest for corruption and involvement in a sex scandal.

Alongside Kajol, the cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma. Season two will release on September 19, 2025, on JioHotstar.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Maa, a mythological horror film connected to Ajay Devgn’s 2024 movie Shaitaan. Featuring Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma, the film received mixed reviews.