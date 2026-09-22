Mini Mathur admits she 'didn't like' Salman Khan, saying that husband Kabir Khan is scared of her: 'I'm glad he got to see...'

Mini Mathur opened up about the big moment at Alliance, when Salman Khan entered the show, to boost the morale of his brother Sohail Khan and others, few days before the finale.

Actress Mini Mathur went on to win the first season of Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show, Alliance. Days before the finale, Salman Khan made a guest appearance to boost the morale of his brother Sohail and other contestants. The episode was well received among the fans, but Mini revealed that she didn't like it when Salman commented on her and Kabir Khan's relationship.

What did Mini not like about Salman?

For the unversed, when Salman met Mini, along with others, he said, "Now I know why Kabir is scared of you." This statement irked Mini, and she confessed to it recently. While speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Mini stated that it was nice that people, including Salman, would get to know the real Mini Mathur, who's more than being Kabir Khan's wife. She said, "I, of course, adore him and it was wonderful to hear him say that. You know, of course, I didn't like that comment. I was always like Kabir's better half, and so I'm glad that he got to see a side of me that he hadn't before."

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Mini on other contestants' reaction to Salman's presence

Mini further admitted that it was entertaining to watch the other contestants' reaction to Salman’s presence on the show. Mini added, "It was so enjoyable to watch the rest of the house sit with their mouths open and their jaws on the floor saying, ‘This is real. Somebody pinch me. The Salman Khan is sitting with us sipping coffee. We just needed that kind of energy in the house two days, three days before the finale. He shared a lot of his personal experiences, gave us a boost, and joked around with a whole lot of us. It was nice to have that crazy energy in the house."

About Kabir Khan- Salman Khan work

Director Kabir Khan directed three films of Salman: Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which became blockbusters, and Tubelight, which turned out to be average.