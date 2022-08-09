Mindy Kaling relishes dosas, kofta korma, chaat at Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona, Baywatch actress reacts

Mindy Kaling-Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Popular actress, comedian, and writer Mindy Kaling recently visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York with her friend Akshara and shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in which the two can be seen enjoying a pyramid-shaped dosa placed on aesthetic crockery.

Along with sharing the picture, the Never Have I Ever creator wrote, "dreamy dosas, kofta korma, chaat and so much more at @sona. Love you @priyankachopra. Now I need your home goods!". The Baywatch actress re-shared the photo on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you and your continuous support!”





Born as Vera Mindy Chokalingam, Mindy and Priyanka will be collaborating on a romantic comedy soon. In an interview with Forbes, Mindy had talked about this project and said, "I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl form the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together."

In May, the happily married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also visited Priyanka's restaurant Sona when the actors visited New York to celebrate the 34th birthday of the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Their photos were shared extensively on the internet and had gone viral.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the Amazon Prime Video science fiction drama television series Citadel created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame, whose most recent film The Gray Man starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans was released to thundering response on July 22 on Netflix.

The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline, a road travel movie with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as her co-stars. Slated to release next year, the Excel Entertainment production will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to direction after twelve years since he last helmed Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan in 2011.