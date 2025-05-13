Mimoh Chakraborty has claimed that the people in the Hindi film industry insulted his father Mithun Chakraborty and said meanest things about his mother Yogeeta Bali.

Mimoh Chakraborty, also known as Mahaakshay Chakraborty, is the son of the veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali. He has starred in a few Hindi movies such as Jimmy, Enemmy, Ishqedarriyaan, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra among others, but all of them flopped at the box office. In his recent interview, Mimoh has claimed that his parents were insulted and abused by the top Bollywood actors.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the star kid said, "The meanest things were like they were making fun of my mom. I would understand for my dad, yes, carrying his legacy. They were insulting my father through me because they knew they can't say that Mithun was wrong in this. It’s because his legacy is so strong, so they thought 'let's abuse Mithun Chakraborty through Mimoh'."

He further added, "Forget normal people, audience, it was people from the industry who were joking about my mother. And it became a little too much for me. It is fine with me, it is fine with dad, but don’t target my mother, you know. But then I know we all go through this."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mimoh Chakraborty was last seen in the political action thriller series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter in his OTT debut. Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mondal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the show also starred Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangda Singh, and Aadil Zafar Khan in the leading roles. The standalone sequel to the 2022 series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter premiered on Netflix on March 20.

