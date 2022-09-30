Search icon
Mimicry artist Chandni imitates Alia Bhatt in new video, takes hilarious digs at Brahmastra, Koffee With Karan

Comedian Chandni is back with another hilarious video, and she has nailed it again with her perfect impression of Alia Bhatt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Aia Bhatt- Chandni
Mimicry artist and comedian Chandni is back with another gag reel on Alia Bhatt, and she has proved it again that no one can imitate the Brahmastra actress as perfect as her. In her new video, Chandni projects the struggle of Alia Bhatt who is trying to organise a grand birthday bash for Ranbir Kapoor. 
 
Like always, Chandni does the perfect mimicry of Alia, and she perfectly recreates the actress' laughter. If you will only listen to the audio of the reel, you might think that Alia is discussing her plans for Ranbir's birthday party. Chandni even took a dig at Brahmastra and Koffee With Karan. She went on call Ranbir, 'wanna-be father.' 
 
Watch the hilarious video
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chandni Mimi (@chandnimimic)

 
As soon as Chandni uploaded the video, it went viral in no time. Till now, the video has got over 483K views, 45K likes, and 432 comments. A user wrote, "Hey karan it's me - kwk ka bhi promotion hogya." Another user wrote, "How d'you get all these little details right." Another netizen wrote, "That laugh is so accurate." One of the netizens wrote "Mere shiva ko lights bahot pasand hai." 
 
While Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is making records at the box office, the actress' performance has led to several memes and jokes. Alia's character of Isha has inspired several memes, and content creator Chandni is going viral for her mimicry of Bhatt. 
 
The social media influencer named Chandni Mimic has uploaded a reel on Alia's contribution to Brahmastra, and netizens are going gaga over her mimicry. In the reel, Chandni sounded exactly like Bhatt, and netizens are founding uncanny resemblance in her voice and expressions. Chandni even mouths Shiva multiple times, and the video is doing wonders on the internet. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is currently running at the cinemas, and it has become the highest-grossing film of the year. 
