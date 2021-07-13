'Mimi' trailer out: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi tickle your funny bone in this hilarious movie about surrogacy - Watch

The trailer of Kriti Sanon’s film ‘Mimi’ was released today and it sure will tickle your funny bone. The film talks about the sensitive issue of surrogacy but also delivers in a fun and heartwarming way. For ‘Mimi’, Kriti has reunited with her ‘Luka Chuppi’ director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi and the trio has managed to churn out a hilarious series of events.

In the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi character persuades Kriti Sanon's character, Mimi to be a surrogate mother for an American couple. Mimi agrees after she finds out that not only will she be paid Rs 20 lakh but will also not have to be involved physically. To hide her pregnancy bump from her family, Mimi and Pankaj move in with their friend(Sai Tamhankar) and pretend to be a muslim married couple named Chand and Naseeruddin.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the foreign couple backs out of their arrangement and Mimi is asked to abort the child. Refusing to do so, she goes back to her family who are livid to m find out another pregnancy. When asked who is the father of the child, a flustered and panicked mimi points at Pankaj.

In a hilarious scene, after the baby is born, Mimi’s family is surprised and happy to see the baby’s fair colour to which Pankaj’s character replies ‘baap pe gaya hai na’ (looks like his father).

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared the trailer and wrote, “Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi | Dinesh Vijan | Laxman Utekar #Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Here is My Mimi for you! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now.”

Watch the trailer here:

It is interesting to note that Kriti Sanon put on 15 kgs to essay the role of a surrogate mother in the film. ‘Mimi’ is the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy!’ The film which also stars Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles will release on Netflix and Jio Cinemas on July 30.

Earlier, while speaking to a leading news agency, Kirit Sanon talked abut how the the film is not ‘preachy’ and is ‘very entertaining’. She said, “It’s not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress.”