Millionaire is written all over Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' announcement poster

Akshay Kumar is back at it yet again. The superstar who is soon going to be seen in Good Newzz, followed by Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey, has already made the announcement of his next film.

Titled Bell Bottom, hinting at the 80s era, the poster features Akshay Kumar as a millionaire. Akshay is seen posing in front of Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible. More so the poster gives a rich feel since an aeroplane is about to fly through his head. Akshay, too, is suited up in the poster.

Sharing the poster of the film, Akshay wrote, "Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, 2021. #RanjitTiwari #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent"

See his post here:

A fan even asked Akshay Kumar if it is the remake of a Kannada movie by the same name. Akshay refused that stating the script and screenplay in Bell Bottom is original. For the uninitiated, Bell Bottom is also a fashion trend which was at its peak in the 80s era.