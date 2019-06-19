Million dollar smiles! Deepika Padukone poses with supermodel Kendall Jenner during a charity dinner in New York

Taking a break from '83 shoot, Deepika Padukone has headed to New York City for some other professional commitment. The actor headed to London a few days back and then it was announced that she is all set to team up with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh again for Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial titled '83. In the film, the dimpled beauty will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

Talking about her New York visit, Deepika attended the Anxiety Youth Center Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital. The actor, who is an advocate of Mental Health Awareness attended the event along with several other Hollywood celebrities. The actor looked stunning in a fringed Alberta Ferretti pantsuit paired up with dangling earrings. At the event, Deepika met up with supermodel Kendall Jenner and they posed together for the paps. Kendall was seen in an orange bodycon dress and they were all smiles while posing together.

Check out the photo below:

During the event, Deepika spoke to Vogue about dealing with depression. She said, "To put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that’s far from reality. You’re smiling and bringing joy into other people’s lives when you have none."

The Piku actor also added about the US' approach towards mental health awareness. She stated, "I think America has progressed in many ways; there are a lot more awareness and a lot less stigma as compared to India, where the problem is further compounded by a lack of resources."