Milind Soman shares drool-worthy then and now photos of his fit physique, fan says 'he found fountain of eternal youth'

Actor, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is 55-years-old but he is as fit as ever. On Thursday (July 29), Milind took a trip down memory lane and shared then and now photos of him taken 26 years apart and the actor is drool-worthy in both the photos.

Taking to his Instagram, Milind shared a current photo of him flaunting his fit physique with a few chest hair and is rocking those salt and pepper hair and beard. In the throwback photo, nothing much is different except for Milind’s hair-free chest and pitch black hair.

Reacting to the photo, Milind’s wife, Ankita Konwar commented, “Hello you,” with heart emojis while ‘Anupamaa’ actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, “@milindrunning curious case of Benjamin Milind.” Anusha Dandekar commented, “Ughhh how are you even a real human!”

Fans were impressed and amazed by Milind’s photos and showered him with compliments in the comments section. “Hot then… Hotter now My forever crush,” wrote one user while another commented, “U were inspiring back then, even more inspiring today.” A third user commented, “Looks like somebody found the fountain of eternal youth,” while a fourth one wrote, “I can see dedication and control over eating!”

Some social media users even pointed out that only the resolution has changed in the photos and nothing else. “Sir ,only resolution of the picture has changed,” wrote on user while another commented, “Same 2 same Xerox copy only pic resolution has changed.”

On the work front, Milind was last seen in Alt Balaji’s web series ‘Paurashpur’ and ‘Four More Shots Please!’