Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar says, 'Northeast people can become Indians only after winning a medal'

India has won a silver medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in weightlifting, all thanks to Mirabai Chanu, who hails from Northeast India’s Imphal. Milind Soman’s wife, Ankita Konwar has now slammed people discriminating against Northeast India citizens.

Ankita on Tuesday (July 27) shared a post on her social media that stated India is ‘infested’ with racism and also called people ‘hypocrites’.

Ankita’s post read, “If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience.”

“Every. Single. Time ! #hypocrites,” she captioned her post.

Ankita’s post resonated with her fans who also expressed their discontent over the issue in the comments section. “It's really sad and depressing, that despite of having such a diverse culture, we lack basic humanitarian things,” said one user while another wrote, “Absolutely Ma'am even I am an Assamese know this things very well.”

A third user commented, "I couldn't agree more ... It just pains me so much to accept this,” while a fourth one wrote, “Absolutely right, This is what we face All the time...Well Said.”

Ankita’s statement comes amid a continued rise in cases of harassment against Northeast people in metropolitan cities.

Last week, two women from Northeast India were harassed by a group of men in New Delhi’s Hauz Khas village. The women later uploaded a video narrating their ordeal and also captured the men who misbehaved with him.

As per the women, after things shut down due to lockdown restrictions, two men came up to one of the girls and asked for their “rate”. The video went viral on social media and once again highlighted the menace of racism against Northeast people in India.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018. The couple has an age gap of 26 years and was subjected to immense trolling at the time of their marriage.