Milind Soman reveals why he couldn't donate plasma, says he 'felt a bit sad'

Supermodel-turned-actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman on Monday, who has fully recovered from COVID, took to his Instagram handle to share via a post that he attempted to donate plasma in Mumbai but couldn't.

For the unversed, the 'Paurashpur' star was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and had mild symptoms. He spent his days quarantining somewhere in the hills. However, the actor made a quick trip to Mumbai recently to donate plasma but he was rejected because of insufficient antibodies.

After he returned to the "jungle", Milind took to Instagram to express that he was a bit sad as he couldn't do his part in the war against COVID by donating plasma.

He wrote, "Back to the jungle! Went to Mumbai to donate plasma but didn't have enough antibodies for donation. Even though plasma therapy is not proven effective 100%, there are opinions that it might help, so I guess we must do whatever we can. Low antibody count generally means i had mild symptoms and that I have enough to fight another infection but not enough that I can help other people. Felt a bit sad. #postcovid."

Take a look at his post here:

On a related note, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday, May 17, 2021, with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.