'If what Ranveer Singh has done is wrong...': Milind Soman reacts to FIR against Gully Boy actor for his nude photoshoot

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh recently landed in a legal soup when an FIR was filed against him for 'hurting women's sentiments' after pictures from his nude photoshoot for a magazine broke the internet. While on one hand a section of social media users and the film industry supported Ranveer's choice to bare it all, another section of netizens brutally trolled the actor and called him 'shameless' for doing an 'obscene' photoshoot.

Meanwhile, coming out in support of the actor was Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, his close friend Arjun Kapoor, actress Vidya Balan, among others. The recent star to extend his support to Ranveer and praise his pictures is actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman.

For the unversed, back in 1995, Milind Soman was one of the first actor-model who dared to do a nude photoshoot for an advertisement with Madhu Sapre. Milind Soman too faced legal trouble for the controversial shoot and the case went on for 14 long years. Recently, when Milind took his social media handle on his 55th birthday, he dropped a photo of himself running naked on a beach in Goa. The actor was once again trolled and an FIR was lodged against him under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Now, reacting to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, while speaking to ETimes, Milind Soman said that he thinks that a debate is good and the fqact that everyone has an opinion is good. he siad, "There are lots of people who liked the pictures, and then there are people who didn't like them and that is good."

Milind further said that in the histroy of human race there has never been a time when everyone liked everything and that there will always be some people who will be objecting. "Even when the temples of Khajuraho and all were carved, which we talk about all that as a part of Hindu culture, and they have got naked people on them doing things, even at that time maybe there were people who objected that we don't know. There are lots of people who object about lots of things. I mean it's okay, who cares?" he said.

Recalling his photoshoot Milind said that when he'd done the shoot even then there was a lot of "noise." He further told the portal, "...there was a case that went on for 14 years and we were acquitted. But that's okay, I still shot nude after that and before that too. How does it matter? Every time there is discussion and debate, things get better."

"If there is any law that says what Ranveer Singh has done is wrong, then let the law take the action. Even when there was no social media at the time of that shoes ad in 1995, the law was there and it did what it had to do and that was it. I didn't complain...okay, I did complain but you have to take it. People will discuss your actions and say, 'We think you are wrong' or 'we think you are right and amazing'. They will say what they have to say. I think it's amazing. As somebody in the position or being in that position for more than 30 years now, I would say it's amazing," Milind Soman concluded.