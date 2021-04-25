'People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit': Milind Soman pens important message post COVID-19 recovery

Milind Soman was among those celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus. The actor-model shared his quarantine diaries on his Instagram page and gave a daily update on his health to the fans. Moreover, Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar even celebrated Holi by maintaining social distancing while he was on his path to recovery. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram page and answered people's queries who 'still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit'.

Milind stated, "A friend of mine died yesterday from COVID-19 complications. It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child."

He further wrote, "People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick."

Milind added, "People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat. I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums."

"To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life," Soman concluded.

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind starred in two web series in 2020 - Four More Shots Please! season 2 and Paurashpur.