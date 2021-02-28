'My favourite place is in your arms, sleeping and at peace': Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar complete 7 years of togetherness

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have completed seven years of togetherness. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and are head-over-heels in love with each other. On their courtship of seven years, Milind and Ankita took to their Instagram pages and shared posts dedicated to each other. In their posts, the much-in-love couple wrote how much they adore each other and the photos are proof.

Milind shared a photo in which Ankita and he are in each other's arms. The actor captioned the photo stating, "After seven years of travelling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace. To neverending anniversaries. #love."

Whereas Ankita shared a series of photos from their trips wherein they even share cute liplocks. Konwar wrote, "7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments. Thank you, my love, for being you. #blessed."

Ankita is 26 years younger than Milind but the age gap has never been an issue to them. Talking about the same, the actor had earlier told in an interview, "I think it has to do with the person, and what is important to you. The relationship is not about sex really, it's about the relationship itself. It is satisfying. I don't think sex is all that important, it's the relationship that is important. The closeness is important. The warmth is important. Sharing is important. If you don't have that in a relationship, it's not one. You might have great sex, but it's not a relationship. I think people stray when they don't get the emotional support they need to lead their life."