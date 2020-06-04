Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar 'run' their way into Unlock 1

Celebrity couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar stepped out of their house as soon as Unlock 1 began on June 1. The couple spent their day, no points for guessing, running on Mumbai streets. They wore a mask (not while running) and took it one at a time.

Milind shared an image of him and Ankita walking in short and t-shirt, with their mask on. Milind, who appeared to be walking barefoot, also explained why he pulled his mask down while running in the post he shared alongside the image.

"First run on first day of Unlock one!!! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow. its unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key ! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling F.I.N.E !!!!!!! And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around!," he wrote.

See his post here:

Even during the lockdown, the couple individually gave fitness goals. Ankita was also seen working out with Milind's equally fit mother.