Mili Twitter review: Moviegoers praise Janhvi Kapoor for 'best performance', call film 'edge-of-the-seat thriller'

Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, the survival drama Mili has been released in the theatres on November 4. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam movie Helen starring Anna Ben in the titular role. Both the films have been directed by Mathukutty Xavier who helmed won the Indira Gandhi National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Helen.

Moviegoers took to Twitter to catch the early morning shows of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer fim and shared their opinions on Twitter. One user wrote, "#MiliReview #Mili guys, please go n watch the movie made with heart, strong in content n that will shiver your emotions literally in cinemas from today, don't miss this masterpiece by @mathukutty_here!"

Another user tweeted, "#MiliReview: A rare note in the wallet, this #JanhviKapoor flick has all in it. From the most unexpected TWIST to a spine-chilling storyline, #Mili outperforms and outruns expectations to score! Today @BoneyKapoor is going to be a proud daddy of one BRAVE daughter".

"#MiliReview #JanhviKapoor Is Just As #Mili Struggling Amidst A Freezing Ambience Will Chill You For Sure @BoneyKapoor @ZeeStudios_ Survival Thriller-Drama is A Must Watch", read another tweet. Another person wrote, "Chilling drama-literally! Yet heartwarming too. #Mili does not let down the memory of a totally different Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic. Congrats @BoneyKapoor & team. #JanhviKapoor is way ahead of all contemporaries."



One more tweet read as, "#Mili is a well executed, edge of the seat thriller!! #JanhviKapoor as a small town working girl, as a victim of circumstances, and as a fighter, performed exceptionally well @arrahman added great value!! My bigg congratulations to @BoneyKapoor ji A MUST WATCH".

Along with Mili, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's comedy-drama Double XL have also been released on November 4.