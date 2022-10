Mili

Mili trailer: Janhvi Kapoor will soon bring the Hindi remake of the Malayalam survival thriller Helen with Mili. The trailer of Mili is out, and it has certainly created noise among filmgoers. Mili is helmed by the director of the original Mathukutty Xavier, and it also stars Sunny Kaushal in the primary role.

Watch the trailer of Mili

Mili will release in cinemas on November 4.