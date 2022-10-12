Mili teaser: Janhvi Kapoor starrer looks gripping, netizens say 'definitely blockbuster'

Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

On Wednesday, the makers of Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles dropped the teaser of the film. This film will also mark Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her dad Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the teaser of Mili. Netzines are praising the actress after watching the teaser, one of the wrote, " respect to everyone involved in this, seriously the best piece that I've ever seen on YouTube, HATS OFF TO WELL ALL! LOVE YOUR VIDEOS!!." The second one mentioned, "The trailer looks amazing can't wait to watch it on big screen and all the best to Janhvi, Sunny and the other casts of mili.."

The third person commented, "This looks very amazing!!! Her expressions are just too good...her film choices are amazing!!!" The fourth person wrote, "Janhvi has a brighter future in Bollywood as compared to Sara ....the way she is experimenting with her roles......she is killing it." The fifth one said, Wow really didn't expected from janhvi . She is just growing as an Actress. I hope this film will be good. All the best Janhvi." The sixth person commented, "Wow! Janhvi is mad talent!! Slowing transitioning into a butterfly. The movie looks gripping and the story looks promising. Other than entertainment & great acting, I'm sure this movie will have a life lesson for all of us. Shine on, Janhvi!"

Janhvi shared the first-look poster where her character Mili is introduced as a BSc Nursing graduate. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "In 1 hour her life is going to change... #Mili," Janhvi captioned the post.

In another poster shared by Janhvi, she looks quite scared and the poster reads, "frozen but not shaken". Mili touted to be a survivor-thriller film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

In 2021, as Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shooting for Mili, she shared some photos from the sets and penned a beautiful note for the team and her dearest Papa - "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir." Mili will hit theatres on November 4.

(With inputs from ANI)