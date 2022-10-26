Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor reveals why mom Sridevi risked her health for Boney Kapoor, says 'papa would beg..'

Janhvi Kapoor discussed how her mother Sridevi gave up eating meat in order to stop her husband Boney Kapoor from smoking.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

File photo

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor discussed how her mother Sridevi gave up eating meat in order to stop her husband Boney Kapoor from smoking years ago. Despite the fact that doctors had urged Sridevi to eat non-vegetarian since she was "weak," this happened. Janhvi also mentioned how Khushi Kapoor and she attempted to stop him by destroying his cigarettes. 

Janhvi shared with Pinkvilla, “It was long ago I remember staying in our Juhu house, papa was smoking a lot. I think it was around the time of No Entry, Wanted, and every morning, me and Khushi would find new ways to destroy his cigarette packets. So, either we'd go and cut up his cigarettes or I'd open it and put toothpaste on it. Nothing worked, and Mom would also keep fighting with him.” 

“She became vegetarian. She said I won't eat non-veg till you stop smoking and the doctors were like no you are too weak. You need to eat more, and she was like no. And Papa would beg her. And then finally, four-five years ago, he was just like she wanted me to stop. I couldn’t do it then. I’ll do it now,” Janhvi added. 

According to reports, Sridevi drowned by accident on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She was there to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah, a nephew of Boney. 

Mili, a survival thriller that also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, will shortly feature Janhvi. Additionally, she is working on Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. 

