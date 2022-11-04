Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Mili star Janhvi Kapoor on box office clash with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot, says 'a part of us...'

Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili and Ishaan Khatter's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot release in cinemas on November 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

Mili star Janhvi Kapoor on box office clash with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot, says 'a part of us...'
Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer together in the romantic drama Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter and was the breakthrough performance of Shahid Kapoor's brother in his second film. It was rumoured that the two stars dated each other while shooting the film.

And now, after four years, the rumoured ex-couple Janhvi and Ishaan are set up for a box office clash as their films Mili, a survival drama headlined by Kapoor, and Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are releasing on Friday, November 4.

In a recent interview, the Mili star talked about this box-office clash revealing what she thinks about Ishaan's film Phone Bhoot. Talking to News18, she said, "I’ve seen the trailer and I think it looks like a lot of fun. We had spoken briefly when he was about to sign the film. I know a little bit about it, and it sounds like a very exciting premise."

On her equation with Ishaan, she added, "He messaged me recently wishing me luck for Mili and I wished him back saying, ‘Right back at you!’ I think there was an undercurrent of competitiveness. I’m just kidding! We really wish the best for each other dil se. We started out together. A part of us will always root for each other."

READ | Phone Bhoot star Ishaan Khatter reveals why he has been selective in choosing his films | Exclusive

After Mili, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama in which she shares screen space with Rajkummar Rao, and Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Ishaan has the war-drama Pippa lined up next in which he shares screen space with Mrunal Thakur.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.