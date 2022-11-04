Mili star Janhvi Kapoor on box office clash with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot, says 'a part of us...'

Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer together in the romantic drama Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter and was the breakthrough performance of Shahid Kapoor's brother in his second film. It was rumoured that the two stars dated each other while shooting the film.

And now, after four years, the rumoured ex-couple Janhvi and Ishaan are set up for a box office clash as their films Mili, a survival drama headlined by Kapoor, and Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are releasing on Friday, November 4.

In a recent interview, the Mili star talked about this box-office clash revealing what she thinks about Ishaan's film Phone Bhoot. Talking to News18, she said, "I’ve seen the trailer and I think it looks like a lot of fun. We had spoken briefly when he was about to sign the film. I know a little bit about it, and it sounds like a very exciting premise."

On her equation with Ishaan, she added, "He messaged me recently wishing me luck for Mili and I wished him back saying, ‘Right back at you!’ I think there was an undercurrent of competitiveness. I’m just kidding! We really wish the best for each other dil se. We started out together. A part of us will always root for each other."



After Mili, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama in which she shares screen space with Rajkummar Rao, and Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Ishaan has the war-drama Pippa lined up next in which he shares screen space with Mrunal Thakur.