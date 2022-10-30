Mili star Janhvi Kapoor mesmerises fans in sexy white saree

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Mili star Janhvi Kapoor never fails to set fashion goals, her recent viral video is proof of the same. In the new video, the actress can be seen mesmerising her fans in a white saree while posing for the paps.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on social media. Needless to say, the actress looks glamorous in the saree. One of her fans wrote, “she looks more attractive in the saree.”

Earlier, she was spotted in a sexy orange body-hugging outfit while posing for the cameras in film city. The video was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “#JanhviKapoorduring shooting spotted in Film.”

One of her fans commented, “My goodness itti jyada hot toh chilli bhi nhi hoti.” The second one said, “She's so stunning.”The third person wrote, “Wow this outfit looks so hot and sexy.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will soon bring the Hindi remake of the Malayalam survival thriller Helen with Mili. The trailer of Mili is out, and it has certainly created noise among filmgoers. Mili is helmed by the director of the original Mathukutty Xavier, and it also stars Sunny Kaushal in the primary role.

As per the trailer, Janhvi plays the titular role of Mili Nautiyal, a nursing graduate, and an ambitious girl, who works at a fast-food corner. Mili faces the ultimate challenge of survival after she gets trapped in the freezer room of the fast food joint. What follows is the life-changing journey of survival. Mili and its original Helen are inspired by true events. With Mili, this will be Janhvi's first collaboration with his producer father, Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the teaser of Mili. Netizens are praising the actress after watching the teaser, one of the wrote, " respect to everyone involved in this, seriously the best piece that I've ever seen on YouTube, HATS OFF TO WELL ALL! LOVE YOUR VIDEOS!!." The second one mentioned, "The trailer looks amazing can't wait to watch it on big screen and all the best to Janhvi, Sunny and the other casts of mili.."