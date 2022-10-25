Mili star Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet in sexy body-hugging orange gown

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to stun us with her stylish outfits and glamorous looks. On Tuesday, the actress was spotted in a sexy orange body-hugging outfit while posing for the cameras in film city.

The video of Janhvi Kapoor is now going viral on social media. Her fans are mesmerized to see the actress posing and stunning in her outfits. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “#JanhviKapoorduring shooting spotted in Film.”

Watch video:

One of her fans commented, “My goodness itti jyada hot toh chilli bhi nhi hoti.” The second one said, “She's so stunning.”The third person wrote, “Wow this outfit looks so hot and sexy.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will soon bring the Hindi remake of the Malayalam survival thriller Helen with Mili. The trailer of Mili is out, and it has certainly created noise among filmgoers. Mili is helmed by the director of the original Mathukutty Xavier, and it also stars Sunny Kaushal in the primary role.

As per the trailer, Janhvi plays the titular role of Mili Nautiyal, a nursing graduate, and an ambitious girl, who works at a fast-food corner. Mili faces the ultimate challenge of survival after she gets trapped in the freezer room of the fast food joint. What follows is the life-changing journey of survival. Mili and its original Helen are inspired by true events. With Mili, this will be Janhvi's first collaboration with his producer father, Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the teaser of Mili. Netizens are praising the actress after watching the teaser, one of the wrote, " respect to everyone involved in this, seriously the best piece that I've ever seen on YouTube, HATS OFF TO WELL ALL! LOVE YOUR VIDEOS!!." The second one mentioned, "The trailer looks amazing can't wait to watch it on big screen and all the best to Janhvi, Sunny and the other casts of mili.."