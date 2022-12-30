Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Mili OTT release date: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller film

Mili OTT release: Read on to know the streaming details of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili, which is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

Mili OTT release date: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller film
Janhvi Kapoor in Mili/Netflix India Twitter

Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, the survival thriller drama Mili was released in the theatres on Friday, November 4. The film earned positive reviews from the critics, mainly for Janhvi's performance, but didn't succeed at the box office as it managed to earn only Rs 2.24 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Bollywood Hungama.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is now available on the streaming platform Netflix India as the OTT giant made the announcement on Friday, December 30. "Freeze! Stop everything you're doing and go watch Mili's story. Now streaming", it captioned its post.

Mili clashed at the box office with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's comedy-drama Double XL focusing on body positivity. All three films failed to attract the audience to the theatres.

Mili is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, which was released in 2019 and starred Anna Ben in the lead role. The Hindi remake has been helmed by the same director Mathukutty Xavier who helmed the original and won the Indira Gandhi National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Before the film's release, the Dhadak actress revealed that shooting for the film affected her mental health so much that she had to take 'severe painkillers' for two-three days and she would have nightmares about being trapped inside a freezer. "If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure", the actress had told PTI.

Apart from Janhvi, Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Anurag Arora, and Sanjay Suri in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.

READ | Double XL OTT release: When, where to watch Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's film

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher-starrer Uunchai completes 50 days in theatres, a rarity since OTT boom
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.