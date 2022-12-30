Mili OTT release date: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller film

Janhvi Kapoor in Mili/Netflix India Twitter

Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, the survival thriller drama Mili was released in the theatres on Friday, November 4. The film earned positive reviews from the critics, mainly for Janhvi's performance, but didn't succeed at the box office as it managed to earn only Rs 2.24 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Bollywood Hungama.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is now available on the streaming platform Netflix India as the OTT giant made the announcement on Friday, December 30. "Freeze! Stop everything you're doing and go watch Mili's story. Now streaming", it captioned its post.

Freeze!

Stop everything you're doing and go watch Mili's story. Now streaming. pic.twitter.com/tJck8i2NEp — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2022

Mili clashed at the box office with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's comedy-drama Double XL focusing on body positivity. All three films failed to attract the audience to the theatres.

Mili is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, which was released in 2019 and starred Anna Ben in the lead role. The Hindi remake has been helmed by the same director Mathukutty Xavier who helmed the original and won the Indira Gandhi National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Before the film's release, the Dhadak actress revealed that shooting for the film affected her mental health so much that she had to take 'severe painkillers' for two-three days and she would have nightmares about being trapped inside a freezer. "If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure", the actress had told PTI.

Apart from Janhvi, Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Anurag Arora, and Sanjay Suri in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.



