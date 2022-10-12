Mili: Janhvi Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of survival thriller Helen, shares new posters

Mili

After impressing the masses with Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in her father Boney Kapoor's production venture Mili. The posters of the film have been released online, and it is touted to be the next big thing for the actress. Mili is the first collaboration of Boney and her daughter Janhvi.

Mili is the Hindi remake of Malayalam survival-thriller Helen (2019) and it is helmed by the same director, Mathukutty Xavier. In the film, Janhvi stars as Mili Nautiyal, a nursing graduate who gets locked into a freezer room at a chicken hub. As per the original film, Mili will have to survive the freezing cold and it will take her on a life-changing journey. Janhvi shared the posters with the caption, "In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili."

Check out the posters

Interestingly, Janhvi's last film Good Luck Jerry was also a remake of Nayanthara's Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The young actress stepped into acclaimed actress shoes, and even Nayanthara was impressed with Kapoor's interpretation of her iconic character.

Earlier, the Southern beauty reacted to Kapoor's rendition of her film and the latter shared the former's honest reaction in her interview. While speaking to Pinkvilla Janhvi said, "I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So I asked for her number and I messaged her saying 'thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.' And then she actually replied," Kapoor exclaimed and continued, "This was very exciting to me. She said 'best of luck, and rooting for you.' She further added, 'proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.' I was like that's a big one, that's a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied." Mili will release in cinemas on November 4.